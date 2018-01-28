Venezuelan drowns while attempting to swim to Guyana for food

A Venezuelan met his demise tragically in the Wenamu River as he was on Saturday attempting to swim over the said river from Venezuela to find food in Guyana.

The body of the man who has been identified only as Chavo Daniels Diaz, 27 of El Tigre, Maturin Venezuela was found washed up at around 14:00hrs on Sunday.

According to information reaching this publication, Chavo was in the company of other Venezuelans who would daily venture to Guyana for food.

However, while swimming over, the man who was reportedly not a good swimmer began to experience difficulties which caused him to go under the water.

It was reported by the other men who successfully swam over that Chavo went under the water which was said to be rough and by the time the others attempted to lend assistance, he could not be found.

His body was discovered floating a short distance away from where he drowned. The body was collected by Captain of the San Wan Venezuela to be transported back to his homeland.