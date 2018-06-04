Venezuelan accused of stealing boat, engine at Moruca remanded

A Venezuelan was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus after he allegedly stole a boat and an engine belonging to separate persons.

Moses Chappelle, 21, who was residing with his uncle at Ogia, Moruca, North West District for the last 2 months denied the allegations against him.

It is being alleged that on May 31, 2018 at Moruca he stole one engine valued $631,560 and one boat valued $300,000 property of Orlando Charles and Terrence Henry respectively.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, while acknowledging that the items were recovered objected to bail being granted, noting that the accused is at flight risk.

As such, bail was denied and Chappelle is expected to next appear on June 11, 2018.