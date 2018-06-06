Vendor charged for attacking girlfriend with scissors

A vendor, who reportedly attacked his girlfriend with a pair of scissors while allegedly threatening to kill her on Tuesday, was hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the offence.

Shawn Glasgow, 47, of Regent and Cummings Streets, Georgetown appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman where he denied the charge.

The charge alleged that on June 3, 2018, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, he assaulted Renetta Small. Glasgow also denied using threatening behaviour towards Small on the same day at the said location.

It is being reported that Small, who has been in a three-year relationship with Glasgow, was walking along Hadfield Street on June 3 when she was attacked from behind by him.

Glasgow reportedly dealt the woman several slaps after which he pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened to kill her.

Small, who managed to escape, went to the Brickdam Police Station where she filed a report.

The defendant was later picked up by Police, arrested and charged.

He was released on $50,000 bail.

However, he indicated to the court that he was unable to pay the sum as he has no family living in Guyana.