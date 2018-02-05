Vendor accused of $500,000 theft remanded

A Stabroek Market vendor who allegedly snatched a man’s haversack containing $500,000 was on Monday charged with the offence at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Jermaine Fraser, 24, of Lamaha Street, Georgetown pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on January 16, 2018, at Robb and Water Streets, Georgetown he robbed Parmadan Bharrat of one haversack valued $5000 and the above mentioned sum of cash.

Fraser reportedly used violence during the course of the said robbery.

According to Prosecutor Arvin Moore, the accused requested to use the Virtual Complainant’s (VC) phone to make a call.

However, as the VC attempted to hand over the phone, he was reportedly pushed to the floor by Fraser who grabbed the haversack and escaped.

Fraser was later identified by Bharrat at the Stabroek Market area, the police were called and he was arrested and charged with the offence.

The defendant is claiming however, that the charge was laid against him because of a witch hunt by a policeman who he had an incident with.

Magistrate Latchman however, refused bail and remanded Fraser to prison to return on February 26, 2018.