Vehicle slams into GPL pole, fence on ECD road

A lantern post was knocked off its hinges during the wee hours of this morning after a motor car crashed into it on the Strathspey public road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports allege that the driver of a Toyota Premio car, HC 3406, was under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his vehicle. The motor car in turn began to skid, causing it to crash into a lantern post and then a fence.

The lantern post also fell on to the public road with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) transmission box still intact.

It is unclear at this point whether anyone was injured.