Vehicle reportedly belonging to taxi service used in armed robbery of student

Police are investigating an alleged robbery under arms committed on a 21-year-old student resulting in the loss of cash, jewellery and other valuables within the vicinity of Crown and New Garden Street, Georgetown on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Dominque Garraway of Kitty, Georgetown.

INews understands that the young man and his friends visited Churches Chicken on Camp and Middle Street, Georgetown on the night in question at around 20:00hrs.

Reports indicate that the group were there for approximately an hour after which they left walking east along Middle Street, Georgetown.

A burgundy Toyota Allion motor car bearing a “Green Ice Taxi” logo was observed parked in front of Churches Chicken with two men sitting inside.

It was reported to police that just as the group left the fast food entity on foot and were in the vicinity of Crown Street and New Garden, the said motorcar approached them from a northern direction along New Garden Street and stopped in front of Garraway.

The passenger of the vehicle reportedly came walking from the south eastern side of Crown Street, approached the victim and proceeded to rob him of two gold bands valued at $30,000 each, one shades valued at $25,000 and $25,000 in cash.

The victim’s friends reportedly ran away.

The suspect then hopped into the waiting taxi and fled the scene west of Crown Street, Georgetown.

The vehicle’s number plates were not identified. (Ramona Luthi)