Vandalism to highway lights, distribution cables must be reported- MPI

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) is calling on public-spirited citizens to play their part in reporting cases of destruction of property or illegal connections.

MPI is also calling on vandalisers to desist from such acts since they ultimately inconvenience the citizenry by destroying much needed infrastructure.

According to the MPI, as recently as Friday February 16, a team from the Ministry noticed an individual attempting to vandalise the power feeds which energize sections of the highway lights along the Rupert Craig Highway.

Unfortunately, the MPI said, that this individual managed to escape and, upon closer inspection, it was evident that approximately 900 feet of the cable was already removed.

Incidentally, the team had been in the vicinity to conduct repairs to vandalised power feeds associated with the traffic light system at the intersection of UG Road and the Railway Embankment.

Moreover, according to the MPI, vandalism of the highway lights, in the form of illegal connections to the Highway Lighting Distribution Network, in the vicinity of the Seawall Bandstand had led to the temporary disconnection of these lights.

The Ministry noted that the lights were subsequently reconnected and the illegal connections have once again recommenced.

“It must be emphasised that vandalism severely compromises the integrity of these electrical systems and could ultimately eliminate the benefits of the infrastructure to the public” said the MPI in a release.

Citizens interested in reporting any instances of vandalism are urged to contact the MPI’s Public Relations Department on 227-0799 or the nearest police station.