Usain Bolt: Tokyo 2020 is ‘too far away’

(CNN) After having to return one of his Olympic gold medals, you could have forgiven Usain Bolt for going back on his promise to retire after this summer’s World Athletics Championships.

However, despite no longer being the proud owner of nine golds — the so-called “triple-triple” — following Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter’s failed drug test, Bolt admits he has no intention of returning to the track for Tokyo 2020.

“A lot of people keep asking me that,” Bolt told CNN. “No, I think it’s too far away … it is too far away.”

In January, the International Olympic Committee announced it had disqualified Carter after a reanalysis of the Jamaican’s urine and blood samples from Beijing 2008 revealed the banned substance methylhexaneamine.

The discovery resulted in all four members of the team — Bolt, Asafa Powell, Michael Frater and Carter — being stripped of their 4x100m relay gold medals.