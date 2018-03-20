US fugitive wanted for murder remanded as extradition proceedings to begin

Fugitive Troy Thomas who was wanted for the December 11, 2011, murder of Guyanese Keith Frank in Richmond Hill, New York was on Tuesday remanded to prison after he reappeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

According to a representative of the United States Government, Stacy Gooding their Administration produced statements, with information relating to Thomas, which contained evidence as it relates to the murder of Frank. These documents were handed over to the court.

Gooding related that the statements are in favour of Armila Glasgow who is responsible for the tendering of documents on behalf of the United States.

The court also heard that Simeon Reid and Eon Alanzo, two senior members of the Guyana Police Force gave statements regarding the case.

Thomas is represented by Nigel Hughes, Bernard De Silva and Darren Wade.

Hughes asked that the court provide a printed document in relation to the extraditing treaty and the methodology that will be used.

The matter was adjourned to March 22 to begin the extradition proceedings and March 23 for additional statements on the matter.

Thomas was recently arrested in Guyana by ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

He was being hunted by the New York Police Department, and a wanted bulletin was issued for him in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Frank after an altercation outside of a South Richmond Hill party.

It was then disclosed by US law enforcement agents that Thomas had fled the country to Canada within hours of his alleged crime.

Shortly after, the man reportedly traveled to Guyana before the wanted bulletin which was issued by the US had reached Interpol.