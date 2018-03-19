US Embassy donates US$20,000 in equipment to GPF’s Strategic Planning Unit

The United States Government through its Embassy in Georgetown donated several pieces of electronic equipment to further advance the work of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Acting Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine, said that the donation speaks to the intense collaboration between the United States and the British Embassies in Guyana.

He noted that just recently the Guyana Police Force, with the help of UK Security Consultant, Russel Combe, embarked on the Security Sector Reform Project to improve various sectors within the Guyana Police Force.

Ramnarine added that the Strategic Planning Unit is particularly responsible for that reform and that the equipment donated is much needed.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway said that the donation is just another form of his government’s assistance through the Caribbean basin security initiative to further increase the capacity of the Guyanese crime fighting sector.

He noted that the computer equipment would allow the Strategic Planning Unit to do more of what it is required to do since strategic planning requires the help of modern technology.

Holloway added that despite recording an 11 percent decrease in serious crimes, much more work is required to tackle the issue of crime in Guyana.

He also noted that sound strategies by policy makers aid in enhancing the effectiveness of the ranks who receive training.

Also present for the handing over, was British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn, who said that the two embassies have been working closely with the Police Force.