US Court orders that Marcus Bisram be extradited

A New York Judge has ruled that murder accused Marcus Bisram be extradited to Guyana. The decision, handed down on Thursday by Judge Peggy Kuo, marks the turning of a page in Bisram’s dogged efforts to stay clear of Guyana’s legal system.

It is understood, according to the particulars of the order, that the judge backed the extradition on the basis of the applicability of Guyana’s treaty with the United States.

She also found that the Government of Guyana substantiated its request for Bisram with adequate documents.

Pending his extradition, Bisram, has been incarcerated in a New York holding facility until the resolution of technical facets with the process. Efforts to make contact with Bisram’s local Attorney-at-Law, Sanjeev Datadin, were futile.

Bisram, 27, was charged in absentia last year for the murder of 26-year-old Faiyaz Narinedatt, a carpenter. Narinedatt was murdered on November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice

Bisram was the sixth person charged with the murder of the carpenter. He was charged along with his 39-year-old bodyguard, Orlando Dickie of Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

Four other persons were initially charged for the carpenter’s murder. They were 39-year-old Radesh Motie, an excavator operator of Lot 124 Number 74 Village; 49-year-old Harripaul Parsram of Lot 164 Number 71 Village; 18-year-old Deodatt Dutt of Lot 98 Number 71 Village; and 37-year-old Nirone Yacoob, a hire car driver of Lot 65 Number 67 Village.

Two of the accused had reportedly confessed to investigators that they were ordered by the overseas-based Guyanese businessman to kill Narinedatt, after which they dumped his body on the Number 70 Public Road to make his death seem the result of a hit-and-run accident.

They claimed Narinedatt had choked and slapped the businessman after he (Bisram) had made sexual advances towards him.

Additionally, the businessman’s mother and sister were charged and remanded to prison after they allegedly offered bribes to Police ranks to “duck the case”.

Shinella Indarally, 45, and Mary Anne Lionel, 25, both of Lot 171 Section B, No 71 Village, Corentyne, were charged for deliberately attempting to obstruct the course of justice. It was reported that they offered a police corporal $4 million to release the four men who were detained for the murder, and to also cease efforts to apprehend Bisram.

A few hours after the body was discovered, it is alleged, the mastermind had gone to the Springlands Police Station and allegedly offered to pay the two officers. A constable and a corporal were arrested and placed under close arrest.

The Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for the mastermind –giving his address as Lot 115, Section ‘A’ Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and somewhere in the United States. However, the businessman had already fled the country and returned to the US.

This prompted local law enforcement to contact its overseas counterparts, and Interpol subsequently issued a wanted bulletin for Bisram. The Interpol red notice urged persons in the United States to contact the nearest Police Station, or 911, once the wanted man was sighted.