US company buys 320 acres local land for gold exploration

United States mining company Ensurge has completed the purchase of a 320 acre island property near the mouth of the Cuyuni River, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The property is located within a gold producing area. Multiple water dredges have operated adjacent to this property for several years.

As part of the Oko mining formation, the property has soil composed of white sand and dark coloured gravel.

The company has also received a prospective permit from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) for this project.

Ensurge CEO Clint Mishleau is quoted by mining-technology.com as saying, “Throughout most of 2016, we had concentrated our efforts on acquiring gold, diamond, and rare earth element properties for our portfolio. In 2017, we are focusing on further development and exploitation of the properties that we have acquired.”

“We have contracted a geologist to begin the initial testing phase and look forward to developing an execution plan on this prospect,” he noted.

“This island gold property shows promising attributes, and is very close in proximity to the mining town of Bartica, which minimises logistic costs…”

Recently, Ensurge has paid for multiple 43-101 reports on properties that it owns and operates.

The company also claimed that it has made progress on its audit and plans to file its SEC Form (Securities and Exchange Commission) within the first quarter of this year.

With more than 20 years’ experience in mining, Ensurge says it plans to expand its operations in Guyana. It is also exploring different opportunities in precious metals, diamonds and gems. (Guyana Times)