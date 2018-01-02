US based Guyanese woman murdered, husband commits suicide

A 26-year-old United States (US) based Guyanese met her demise in the wee hours of New Year’s morning after reportedly being stabbed to death by her husband- also a US based Guyanese- who later committed suicide.

The dead woman has been identified as Stacy Singh, a mother of two, and her husband 46-year-old Vinny Loknauth, who was later found hanging from a tree.

US police have indicated that the deaths are being treated as homicide/suicide.

According to the New York Daily News, Singh was discovered face down inside the Richmond Hill home- on 103rd Ave. near 113th St.- she shared with Loknauth, with multiple stab wounds to her back at around 01:55hrs.

“A knife was found near her body when police arrived” NY Daily News said.

This was over an hour after police found Loknauth’s body hanging from a tree on Park Lane, opposite Forest Park- which is said to be some two miles away from the couple’s home.

“Loknauth” was very abusive to her,”said the dead woman’s brother-in-law Romain Shaw. “She stayed with him no matter what because they had two kids together. She was hoping for him to change, but he never did.”

According to Shaw in the NY Daily News article, Loknauth was drinking heavily and using cocaine when family members gathered on New Year’s Eve at a Queens restaurant.

“He was so drunk, so very drunk,” said Shaw. “He always beat her up when he went home high.”

A neighbour said the couple fought constantly, recalling one incident that ended with the battered wife leaving their home in an ambulance.

“The cops are always there,” the neighbour said. “They were always having big fights. But she still came back to him.”

Stacy was described as a “very sweet person” in addition to being generous and caring.

The neighbours described Loknauth as a construction worker often seen sitting on the front step of the house, smoking cigarettes and drinking beer.