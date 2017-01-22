US Ambassador to Guyana remains on job- Embassy PRO

… not affected by President Trump’s envoy recall

While newly elected Unites States President Donald Trump has announced a major shakeup in his country’s foreign diplomatic force, the position of United States Ambassador to Guyana held by Perry Holloway will not be affected.

Shortly after Trump was sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States, all foreign ambassadors, who were politically appointed, were fired.

But Ambassador Holloway, who was sworn in as his country’s diplomatic representative in Guyana in September 2015, will be retained as his appointment was not political.

This is according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the US Embassy in Guyana, Amanda Cauldwell, who said that Ambassador Holloway is a career foreign service diplomat and was not politically appointed.

“In the American State Department, there are two different ways a person can become an ambassador. The ambassadors Trump said that would have their last days, those were the politically appointed ambassadors,” she explained.

Cauldwell said Ambassador Holloway came up in the Foreign Service and worked his way until he reached the highest level of American Foreign Service.

Previously, Ambassador Holloway served in the Department of State as Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy Bogota, Colombia (2010-2013); Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy Asuncion, Paraguay (2009-2010); Director, Narcotics Affairs Section, US Embassy Bogota, Columbia (2007-2009); Deputy Director, Narcotics Affairs Section, US Embassy Bogota, Colombia (2005-2007); Andean Counterdrug Initiative Coordinator, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Washington, DC (2004-2005); Director, Narcotics Affairs Section, US Embassy Guatemala City, Guatemala (2000-2003); General Services Officer, US Embassy Quito, Ecuador (1997-2000); Administrative Officer, US Consulate Tijuana, Mexico (1994-1997); General Services Officer, US Embassy San Salvador, El Salvador (1992-1994); Ambassador’s Staff Assistant, US Embassy Bogota, Colombia (1990-1991); and Consular Officer, US Embassy Bogota, Colombia (1989-1990). Before joining the Foreign Service, he was a manager of a Radio Shack stores in Georgia and South Carolina.

Ambassador Holloway earned a BA in Foreign Languages from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, a MA in International Business Sciences from the University of South Carolina, and a MA in National Resources Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, DC He is the recipient three Senior Foreign Service Performance Awards, eight Superior Honour Awards and two Meritorious Awards from the Department of State. (Guyana Times)