UPDATE:1 dead, several injured in WBD accident

A 25-year-old woman is now dead while several are injured following an early Saturday morning accident on the Schoonard Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) involving a minibus and a motorcar.

Dead is Alana Ramsarran of lot 269 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Among those injured are Roneta Paul, 36, Fizan Mohammed, 50, and his son Safraz Mohammed ,24, Anita Mohan,32, all of Retch-Door-Zee, WBD; Alvin Edmond,59, and his wife Rhonda Edmond of Schoonard ,WBD; Leon LaRose,30, and Alisha Allicock, 28, both of Onderneeming, WBD.

Thus far, Roneta Paul and Fizan Mohamed have been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Based on information received, the minibus-BTT 3118- was driven by 42-year-old Ramkumar Persaud of Westminster, WBD, while the deceased was the driver of motorcar PWW 972.

Inquiries disclosed that the minibus was proceeding east along the Schoonard public road with a load of passengers (who are now injured) while motor car PWW 972 was proceeding west in the opposite direction.

As the two vehicles were reportedly about to pass each other, the driver of the bus claims that Ramsarran swerved her car into his path resulting in a head on collision.

The injured persons were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Ramsarran was pronounced dead on arrival.

Persaud and some of the other injured passengers are receiving treatment at the said hospital, presently. (Ramona Luthi)