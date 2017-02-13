UPDATE: Young mother to face charges for alleged poisoning of children

…mother, children in stable condition at hospital

The 26-year-old woman who reportedly fed poison to her three children, and then attempted suicide could face the relevant charges soon, according to Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA), Ann Greene.

Greene, earlier today, said that charges could be laid as soon as the woman fully recovers. A police source had told INews that the mother could face three counts of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, moments ago, Georgetown Public Hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mitzy Campbelle, when asked for an update on the children’s condition told INews that the three children, as well as their mother are presently in a stable condition at the hospital.

INews had reported on Friday that the young woman allegedly fed poison to her three children; all between the ages of 3 and 8, then consumed it herself in her Bare-root, East Coast Demerara home.

At the time, a GPHC official had told this online publication that relatives who took the three children to the hospital said that “they stay just like that and start vomit.”

However, according to the hospital representative, she became suspicious after seeing froth coming from the children’s mouths. As such, she informed an officer who soon after discovered that the children had consumed poison.

Shortly after, the hospital official confirmed, that the mother of the three children arrived at the hospital, vomiting.

The children were rushed into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for emergency medical treatment.

The relatives of the family refused to provide further details on the matter, highlighting that it was a private issue.

The father of the three children is reportedly working in the interior.

The woman had posted a status on her Facebook page dated February 9, 2017, indicating that she was distressed. (Ramona Luthi)