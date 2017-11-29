UPDATE: Suspect in young teacher’s murder in custody

…DNA samples still to be sent overseas for testing

Nearly one month after the battered body of Richard Ishmael school teacher, Kescia Branche was found, the DNA samples taken from the now deceased 22-year-old are yet to be sent overseas for testing.

“It has not been sent as yet. It will be sent soon,” acting Top Cop, David Ramnarine asserted on Wednesday during a side interview with the press at the Marriott Hotel.

Further, he said that a suspect who had left the country the day that Branche’s body was found has returned to Guyana and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation. “Good news is that a suspect who had gone overseas has returned and we’ve been doing some further investigative work,” he told media operatives.

Branche, a mother of one, who resided in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown was last seen on November 4, when she left for a night out with her friends. However, her unconscious body was found in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown the morning after.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she remained in an unconscious state until her death, 2 days after.

Several persons were questioned and subsequently released for the young teacher’s killing. These included the father of Branche’s daughter and two police officers who claimed that they offered her a lift after seeing her waiting outside a city establishment.