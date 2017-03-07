UPDATE: SOCU detains Jagdeo, Robert Persaud, Lisa Ramotar

– after they voluntarily responded to the Unit’s request for interview

Former President and Leader of the Opposition, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, former government minister Robert Persaud and daughter of former President Donald Ramotar, Lisa Ramotar were moments ago detained by agents of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) after they voluntarily responded to the Unit’s request to be interviewed.

When asked by INews the reason/s for their detention, a SOCU representative could not confirm.

Just moments earlier, former Head of the Presidential Secretariat under the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration, Dr Roger Luncheon, was arrested by agents of SOCU.

INews understands that Luncheon was arrested on the grounds that he allegedly acquired a house lot in Pradoville 2 under questionable circumstances.

He was taken away from the Opposition Leader’s Office in the company of his attorney, Anil Nandlall to the SOCU headquarters in Camp Street, Georgetown.

In a brief comment to the media, Dr Jagdeo related that this is yet another attempt of the APNU/AFC Government to target members of the PPP/C as a method to instill fear in them for speaking out.

Contacted for a comment, Police Commissioner (ag) David Ramnarine told INews that SOCU is a part of the Guyana Police Force (GPF); and he is aware of Luncheon’s arrest, however, he was in meeting (at the time of the arrest) and is yet to be fully briefed on the matter.