Several in custody over robbery attack at Goed Fortuin

Several persons are now in police custody following a robbery attack on a Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, Chinese restaurant in the wee hours of this morning.

This is according to Police “D” Division Commander, Leslie James who was asked by INews to provide an update on the case earlier today.

INews was informed that the yard in which the restaurant is located, houses two other buildings, with the second being the workers’ living quarters and the last being the house in which the owner of the business, Su San resides.

Commander James said that that from all indications at least seven men broke into the workers’ quarters. The employees heard the noise and upon inspection, came across the men armed with cutlasses, crowbars and knives.

The bandits reportedly fled the scene with one computer, one cell phone and a bottle of Hennessy.

Police were immediately contacted and a search was launched.

James also told INews that a toy gun was found at the scene, however, it is unclear whether the instrument was used to carry out the robbery.

Investigations are ongoing.