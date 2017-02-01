UPDATE: Police still trying to locate Johnson over “torching” threats – Commander Hicken

Police “A” Division Commander, Clifton Hicken moments ago confirmed that ranks were unable to locate Government’s Cultural Policy Advisor, Ruel Johnson who is being sought for questioning in relation to a call he made, using social media, for the torching of the Sanata Complex. The complex houses the Guyana Times, TVG Evening News and RGI 89.5.

Commander Hicken told INews that when ranks visited Johnson’s office, he was not present. However, Hicken has confirmed that law enforcement officials are still trying to locate him.

Johnson stated on social media that he was at his office awaiting the visit from police officials. “To all the people giving credence to the Guyana Times/INews articles – this is the idiocy you are waxing eloquently on. My office is literally three minutes walk from Brickdam Police station – I’ve been here, in my office, since yesterday. Either that or the police station’s wifi is excellent,” Johnson was quoted on his Facebook page as saying.

However, the police are saying that he was not in office at the time they visited.