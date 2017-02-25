Update: Officer injured in accident dies

An officer who was injured during in an early morning accident yesterday on the Vigilance Public road, East Coast Demerara, has succumbed to his injuries.

Dead is Special Lance Corporal, 25, attached to the Brickdam Police Station, Ashwell Jackman of “B” Field Sophia, Georgetown. He was single and was living with his parents.

Inews previously reported that a police mini-bus, PTT8504 was travelling on the East Coast Public Road when the driver- Ashwell Jackman- lost control and collided into a lamp pole, then a fence, opposite the Vigilance Police Station.

Traffic Chief, Dion Moore told this online publication that despite speculations that other officers were in the mini-bus, Jackman was the only occupant.

He was rushed to the G.P.H.C in an unconscious state and subsequently died while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. (Ramona Luthi)