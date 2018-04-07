UPDATE: Miner killed as camp robbed in Black Water Backdam

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed that the robbery which occurred in the mining camp in Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, by a three armed men around 02:00hrs on Friday morning has resulted in the murder of a miner.

According to the police, the dead miner has been identified as 55-yer-old Pedro Pablo Rosario of the Dominican Republic.

He was reportedly relaxing in a hammock at the watch camp, about 30 feet from the dredge, when one of the suspects pounced and discharged a round hitting him.

The three suspects then proceeded to the dredge, held the other employees at gunpoint and removed two mats (used for trapping gold) from the sluice box and escaped.

Investigations are currently ongoing by officers from the ‘F’ Division.

Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis had earlier confirmed the alleged robbery but at that time is was not yet confirmed whether anyone was killed.