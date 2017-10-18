UPDATE: Man stabs wife, burns home over claims of infidelity

-Several homeless as neighbouring home gutted

Several persons are now homeless following a fire on Da Silva and De Abreu streets, Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown during the late hours of Tuesday evening.

According to information received, a male suspect arrived at his lot 182 Da Silva Street home on Tuesday evening and was reportedly involved in a dispute with his wife where he accused her of infidelity.

The enraged man reportedly threatened to end the woman’s life before proceeding to stab her several times about her body. The suspect then set the two storey concrete and wooden home alight and fled the scene.

The injured woman, identified as Joan Jarvis, was home alone at the time of the incident but managed to escape the burning building.

She was then rushed to a city hospital to be treated for her injuries, which according to sources, does appear to be life threatening.

At the scene, the fire from the Jarvis’ home quickly engulfed the building and resulted in another home catching alight, while others were being threatened.

Residents of the second destroyed home explained that they were alerted of a fire only when persons began to shout “fire!”

The couple who reside at the two storey wooden structure explained that they managed to save themselves and their three children, as well as an elderly relative who resided in the lower flat of the house.

Millions are estimated to have been lost as a result of the catastrophic blaze.

Police investigations are ongoing.