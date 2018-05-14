UPDATE: Mahaica vendor murdered in alleged robbery attempt

A father of three was in the wee hours of this morning stabbed at least 12 times during a confrontation with an intruder at his East Coast Demerara home.

34-year-old Fareez Yassem of Lot 25 Belmonte, Mahaica, East Coast Demerera was stabbed to death by an alleged bandit who attempted to break into a storage bond.

Based on reports received, the now dead man was awakened by a sound emanating from the lower flat of the house and as such, he went to inquire.

As he walked down the flight of stairs, he reportedly saw the suspect trying to gain access to the bond resulting in a confrontation and ultimately a scuffle. It was during the scuffle; the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt Yassem several stabs to his body.

From all indications, the injured man fell into a drain and died almost immediately while the perpetrator made good his escape but reportedly left his pedal cycle and one side of a slipper behind.

Yassem was described as a hustler who earned an honest living to provide for his family.

His wife was at home at the time of the incident with their three children.