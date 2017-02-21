UPDATE: Lethem woman died due to fractured skull, blunt force trauma to head – post mortem reveals

The post mortem examination conducted earlier today on the body of 47-year-old Justil Leonard has revealed her cause of death was due to a fractured skull and blunt force trauma to her head.

This is according to Police F Division Commander, Rabindranauth Budhram who said that the woman’s husband remains in custody and advice will be sought tomorrow as to how they should proceed with the matter.

The man had previously told investigators that the woman died as a result of a fall.

INews had previously reported that on Sunday afternoon, police received a report that Leonard and her husband were imbibing at their Shulinab Village, Rupununi, Lethem home, when the woman slipped, fell and subsequently died.

The woman’s husband had told police that she lost consciousness and so he rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)