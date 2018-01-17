UPDATE: Leopold & Breda St shooting stemmed from a brawl- Police

The drive-by shooting which occurred earlier today (Wednesday) in the vicinity of Leopold and Breda Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown, leaving one middle aged woman in a critical condition, is said to be the after effect of a Tuesday evening brawl between several persons at the same location.

This is according to police information.

The injured woman has since been identified as 55-year-old Jacqueline Lagnah, a shop owner of Lot 83 Leopold and Breda Streets.

She was reportedly shot twice on her lower back.

Police in their investigations revealed that at around 20:00hrs last evening, an argument ensued between a 40-year-old East Ruimveldt man- identified as Alkelvin Anthony called Reddis Pratt, another man identified only as “Barney” and others.

It is alleged that the disagreement was due to an allegation that Barney reportedly robbed one of Anthony’s friends.

As the dispute continued today, this publication was told that Anthony, in the company of 47-year-old Martin Atwell –also known as John Kerby and Martin Bovell- of Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, went to Leopold and Breda Streets in a Toyota Premio PTT9521 armed with handguns.

According to the police, “another heated altercation ensued with Barney who was allegedly stabbed in the face and the suspects began shooting indiscriminately thereby resulting in the female being injured.”

Anthony and Atwell then fled the scene in the same vehicle. However, they were pursued by police patrol and the car was intercepted at Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt, where the duo were taken into custody. Their vehicle was also lodged.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)