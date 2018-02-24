UPDATE: Investigation launched to determine cause of Plaisance fire

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) that has destroyed two houses and an apartment building leaving 15 persons homeless.

The fire, suspected to be electrical in origin, reportedly started at about 14:30hrs on Friday in the apartment building located at Lot 4041 Victoria Road, Plaisance, ECD.

The building is owned by Shirley Cummings who resides next door.

Neighbours had altered the Guyana Fire Service of the fire which quickly spread to the two homes located at the back.

By the time the fire tenders arrived the three buildings were already engulfed in flames.

Another unoccupied building located next to the apartment complex was also damaged.

One of the occupants of the apartment building, related to this publication that she had just left her home, and was heading to the Mashramani parade when she received a call from her daughter, alerting her of the fire.

In tears, the woman related that she immediately returned home, and was shocked when she saw the devastation.

A fire official at the scene confirmed that no one was injured, and that the area often has electricity issues.