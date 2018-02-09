UPDATE: Fisherman shot, robbed of $7M at Cove and John

A 50-year-old fisherman is now hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being shot and robbed of $7M in cash by two unmasked males on the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday morning.

Injured is Eddie Brando of Cove and John, East Coast Demerara.

According to information received, the incident occurred at around 11:50hrs as the victim and his 17-year-old daughter exited a minibus.

INews understands that the Brandon and his teenage daughter went to a bank outlet located on the ECD and withdrew the large sum of cash before opting to return home in a minibus.

This online publication was told that while the father and daughter were walking on the access road leading to their home, a silver grey 212 motorcar drove up along side them and the two suspects- one of whom was armed- exited.

The armed bandit reportedly pointed his firearm at Brandon and ordered that he turn over the bag with cash.

However, the fisherman initially refused, resulting in the perpetrator discharging several rounds at him [Brandon]. The victim was allegedly wounded on his upper left leg.

At that point, the armed suspect grabbed on to the man’s bag and lashed him to the head with his [suspect’s] gun, before fleeing the scene in the waiting motorcar.

Brandon was rushed to the Nabaclis Health Centre and subsequently transferred to the GPHC.

Three .32 spent shells were recovered at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)