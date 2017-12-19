Update: Cyclist succumbs to injuries after accident

…Driver still on the run

42-year-old Desmond Grandsoult succumbed to his injuries after being involved in an accident at Vlissengen Road around 8:45am on Monday.

Inews understands that the father of three who resides in South Ruimveldt Park met his demise after minibus BTT 8476 which was being driven by Jamal John collided with Grandsoult who was a pedal cyclist proceeding in the eastern direction.

The Police reported that the victim rode in front of the minibus in the attempt to cross the road when the left front side of the bus crashed into the rear of the bicycle. The driver fled the scene.

Grandsoult was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) in an unconscious state.