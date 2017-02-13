Home Local News UPDATE BV FIRE: Arson suspected in apparent murder-suicide
Investigations are still ongoing into the deadly blaze early Sunday morning at Beterverwagting, East Coast of Demerara, in which three members of the same...
5-month-old baby in need of liver transplant
– parents plead for assistance A five-month-old baby is in dire need of a liver transplant after being diagnosed with liver disease in January 2017...
Letter: Our democracy is under siege
Dear Editor, I was alerted to an article in the state owned Chronicle Newspaper captioned "Second Term" where the President of Guyana was quoted as...
Guyana Govt to settle debt with Barbados security firm
Incomplete forensic lab The billion-dollar state-of-the-art forensic laboratory will soon become operational, once Government honours its US$32,524 in outstanding payments to a Barbados Security Firm,...
EXPOSED: The controversial Parking Meter contract
INews managed to obtain a copy of the controversial and elusive Parking Meter contract. Please see below the full contract:
PARKING METER FIASCO: Contract’s ‘terror clause’ protects Smart City Solutions
…different approach by City Council could have avoided troubles – President As the controversy surrounding the paid parking system continues to mount, Government has now...
THREE DEAD: Husband, wife, child perish in Beterverwagting fire
The charred remains of a husband, wife and their toddler were found this morning after a blazing fire at their Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara...
THE PIPER: Constitutional reform
It was with a great deal of surprise the Guyanese public learnt through the press that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo had requested assistance from...
Friendly swim turns deadly as teen drowns at Seawall
A teenager is now dead after he jumped into the Atlantic Ocean and drowned during the late hours of this afternoon. According to reports reaching...
Son of Justice Reynolds dies in accident
The son of Justice Brassington Reynolds this morning lost his life after being involved in a tragic accident on the Liliendall Public Road, East...