UPDATE: 5 homeless following Non Pareil fire

…Patriarch of home suffers stroke

A fire on Friday night gutted a Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara home leaving five people homeless and millions of dollars in damages.

According to information received, neighbours reported seeing smoke emanating from the ceiling of the two storey building sometime around 20:30hrs.

They quickly raised an alarm and summoned the Guyana Fire Service which arrived approximately 30 minutes later and took an additional 20 minutes to source water. Nevertheless, they were able to contain the blaze to one building.

The daughter of the home owners, Reshma Singh, told INews that the family was at their business place in the nearby village of Enterprise when they received the call. She related that her father took his bicycle and rushed to the scene while she and her mother closed up.

She noted, with the exception of a minibus, they were unable to save anything else. The younger Singh further related that when they arrived on the scene her father was nowhere to be seen and after the fire was contained, they formed a search party and mounted a search for him.

She said that they were unable find him but received a call that he was found unconscious at the Botanical Gardens’ entrance and was rushed to the GPHC where he is still unconscious.

Doctors related that the man suffered a stroke, coupled with low blood pressure and is currently rejecting all forms of mediation.

His breathing is also very shallow hence the reason for hooking him up to a life support machine.