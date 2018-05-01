UPDATE: 4 persons were in vehicle that crashed at Loo Creek

The Police Corporal and colleague who were killed on Tuesday morning following an accident at Loo Creek, on the Soesdyke Linden Highway, were returning to Georgetown from a party in Linden.

The dead men have been identified as Teon Hope, 24 of Lamaha Park, Georgetown and Quason Anthony, 25 of Regent Road, Bourda, Georgetown.

Information received from the police disclosed that their vehicle, PNN 1278, was proceeding north with four occupants, allegedly at a fast rate and collided with the rear of motor lorry GWW 8443, trailer TWW 8912, laden with lumber, which was travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 23-year-old Rishawn Pierre, a resident of Durban Street, Lodge.

He is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The other occupant of the vehicle is said to be receiving medical attention at the Linden Hospital Complex.