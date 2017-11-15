Unemployed man nabbed with unlicenced gun, ammo- Police

A 20-year-old East Coast Demerara resident is now in police custody after he was found to be in possession of an unlicenced firearm and matching rounds on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Police, at around 14:30hrs on the day in question, ranks of a mobile patrol in Sophia, Georgetown noticed the suspect- who has been identified as an unemployed male of Sideline Dam, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara- acting in a suspicious manner.

A search was conducted on the man and the discovery of a .32 pistol with two matching live rounds were made.

Investigations are ongoing.