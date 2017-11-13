Unemployed man busted with gun, ammo

– at Montrose

An unemployed 27-year-old resident of Providence, East Bank Demerara was intercepted by ranks of the Police Anti-Crime Unit with an unlicensed gun and ammo on Saturday at about 21:41hrs in the vicinity of Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

According to reports, the man was walking along the Railway Embankment Road when he was stopped by Police ranks on patrol. A search carried out on his person unearthed a 9mm Luger pistol with a magazine carrying four rounds of ammunition.

The accused could not explain how he came to be in possession of the items, and as such was arrested and taken into Police custody. He is slated to appear in court shortly.

Police are continuing their investigations.