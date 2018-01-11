Unemployed man arrested for unlicenced gun found in house he was hiding

A unemployed 23-year-old Soesdyke, Linden Highway resident was on Wednesday night arrested following the discovery of an unlicenced firearm in a East Ruimveldt house, where the man was reportedly hiding.

According to a police release, the weapon’s discovery was made at around 20:15hrs by ranks on a mobile patrol commanded by an Assistant Superintendent.

The press statement said that while acting on information, the ranks conducted a search in a house located at Self Help Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown and the unlicenced Taurus pistol with four live rounds were found.

The suspect was also found hiding and taken into custody.

Investigations are continuing.