Uncle accused of murdering 18-month-old niece fit to stand trial

By Shemuel Fanfair

The preliminary inquiry (PI) into the brutal murder of 18-month-old toddler, Ronasha Pilgrim will begin at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court next Monday following the declaration that the girl’s alleged killer, Sherwin Roberts, her uncle, was fit to stand trial. This determination was made by Psychiatrist Dr Bhiro Harry, on Thursday, who gave a medical report to the court.

Roberts was last year remanded to prison for the gruesome murder of his 18-month-old niece. He was accused of the girl’s September 1, 2017 killing at Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

On the day of the toddler’s murder, it was reported that Roberts allegedly broke into his brother’s Lot 98 North Sophia, Greater Georgetown home, and tore a pair of earrings from the baby’s ears.

However, after the child started to cry and in order to silence her, Roberts was said to have thrown the toddler through the window into the swamped yard.

The accused then reportedly ran outside, dug a hole and then placed her inside the hole; after which he then covered the hole by placing planks of wood on top. The incident had occurred sometime around 03:30h on the day in question when the toddler and her two brothers, aged 10 and 12, were alone at home.

Father of the toddler, Ron Pilgrim, a security guard who was on duty at the time, had related to that he received a call from a female friend informing him of what had transpired and as such, he rushed home.

In response to his brother’s possible insanity plea, Pilgrim denied that he was mentally challenged but revealed that he is a marijuana user. The matter continues before the Chief Magistrate.