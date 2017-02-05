UN Diplomat robbed in Campbellville

The UN Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative to Guyana, Mikiko Tanaka, was robbed on Thursday evening in Campbellville, Georgetown.

According to reports reports, the diplomat was relieved of her handbag containing important documents and an undisclosed sum of cash.

UN Resident Coordinator to Guyana, Mikiko Tanaka

Reports are the robbery was executed by a lone bandit on a motorcycle who relieved the woman of her bag and rode away. After reaching a short distance, he reportedly fell off the motorcycle eager to escape; leaving the bike behind and escaping on foot.
The motorcycle was taken by Police as an investigation was launched. Attempts to contact Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum on the issue proved futile. Nevertheless, based on a description given to the Police by eyewitnesses, the Police are in pursuit of the suspect.
The Police, however, did not release an official statement on the robbery. It is unclear if the bandit was arrested or any of the woman’s belongings recovered.
The diplomat arrived in Guyana in August 2016 to take up the top UN position here after serving in a similar post in Yemen, Timor-Leste, Pakistan, China and New York.

