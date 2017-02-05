RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
UN Diplomat robbed in Campbellville
The UN Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative to Guyana, Mikiko Tanaka, was robbed on Thursday evening in Campbellville, Georgetown. According...
THE PIPER: Social Media Incitement
The exponential growth of social media over the last decade has created a revolution in communications and connectivity across the globe. While, as its name...
Letter: Govt suicide prevention operating at the level of rhetoric
Dear Editor, While The Caribbean Voice awaits suicide figures for 2017 we must point out that even though such figures may well indicate a decline...
GCCI calls for Govt intervention into parking meters impasse
Below is a statement by the GCCI on the M&CC parking meters controversy: The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) and Industry is deeply concerned about...
US reverses travel ban over court ruling as Trump fumes
(BBC) The US authorities have rolled back a controversial travel ban on people from seven mainly Muslim countries after a judge suspended it. The state...
Mackenzie farmer busted with 450 grams of cannabis
A 54-year-old farmer of Mackenzie, Linden, who was wanted for questioning by police in relation to a report of Simple larceny, was yesterday arrested...
Young mother dies after slamming into utility pole
A young mother is now dead after she collided into a utility pole at Sea Well turn, Corentyne, earlier this morning. According to reports, 28-year-old...
AG denies attacking Chancellor, threatens media for reporting
Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Basil Williams in denying that he never attacked acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Carl Singh, has threatened...
M&CC removes Giftland parking signs
Marking signs attached to the access road and compound of the Giftland Mall were removed by the City Council on Friday. These signs include...
Govt seeks to amend court order on Red House
Government is seeking to amend a Consent Order granted by the High Court last month, barring the State from interfering with or removing belongings...