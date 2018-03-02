Uitvlugt homes, Leonora Hospital inundated by flood waters

By Michael Younge

Several homes in Uitlugt, West Coast Demerara are currently inundated by flood waters this morning as a result of over topping and an unconfirmed breach of the sea defense structures in that area.

Inews understands that the situation was made worse by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of Region Three. Residents are calling on those in authority to act swiftly to remedy the problems with the drainage structures as some are already counting their losses.

Reports also suggest at this time that the Leonora Cottage Hospital is under water too.