Uitvlugt Floods Update: Emergency Team dispatched to affeccted areas

An emergency team has been deployed by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in the West Coast Demerara villages that were severely affected by flooding after a section of the seawalls broke away.

Uitvlugt, Leonora and Den-Amstel residents are being urged to take the necessary measures of precautions over the weekend as the high tide is expected to continue.

Moreover, Minister David Patterson has confirmed that the Leonora Cottage Hospital which was also being affected by the floods have been drained and work has been resumed.

INews had reported that several homes in Affected villages were inundated by flood waters this morning as a result of over topping and an unconfirmed breach of the sea defense structures in that area.

Residents in the area said that the situation was made worse by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of Region Three.

As such, they called on those in authority to act swiftly to remedy the problems with the drainage structures as some are already counting their losses.