UG’s Health Science building damaged by fire after generator explodes

A fire erupted in the Health Science building attached to the University of Guyana (UG) earlier this morning.

While details are still sketchy, INews understands that no one was injured in the fire which reports suggests started when a generator, which is situated at the side of the building, exploded.

Fire fighters were on the scene and were able to contain the blaze.

INews was informed that Health Science classes have been suspended until further notice.

More details of the fire will be provided in a subsequent report.

Pictures below by Richard Rampersaud: