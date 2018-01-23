UG to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Cheddi Jagan

The University of Guyana (UG) has commenced planning to commemorate the birth centennial of the late President Dr Cheddi B. Jagan in March of this year.

The commemoration envisages a series of academic activities to honour the co-founder of Guyana’s premiere tertiary institution, which was established in 1963.

According to the UG in a release, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith recently convened the inaugural meeting of the twelve member broad-based planning committee tasked to recommend a comprehensive set of commemoration events.

Under the Chairmanship of Dr Nigel Gravesande, University Registrar, who is an historian, the committee includes Professor Paloma Mohamed, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement; Professor Subramanian Gomalthinayagam, Director of the Berbice Campus; and Mr Tota Mangar, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor and a respected historian.

Also part of the planning committee are: Ms Indra Chandrapaul of the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre; Ms Gwyneth George, University Librarian; Ms Emily King, Director of the National Library; Ms Paulette Paul, UG’s Public Relations Officer; Dr Cheddie (Joey) Jagan, Jr; Dr Nigel Westmaas, Associate Professor of Africana Studies at Hamilton College in New York; Mr Kadasi Ceres of UG’s Faculty of Social Sciences; and Assistant Registrar June Ann Garnett, who is Secretary to the Planning Committee.

The Committee, according to UG, is expected to organise a series of exhibitions on the life and works of the late President, hold symposia at both campuses, and install a commemorative plaque at the Cheddi Jagan Lecture Theatre on the Turkeyen campus.

The opportunity will also be taken to raise funds to renovate the Lecture Theatre, and to increase awareness about Dr Jagan among the younger generation.