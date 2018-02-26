Two welders charged in connection with carjacking probe

As the carjacking probe continues to widen, a father and son, both welders, were on Monday charged at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts with fraud involving two stolen motorcars.

Nigel Chung, 43, and his son, Ricky Chung 23, both of Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman charged with the offence.

The two charges read to them alleged that between August 7, 2017 to February 13, 2018 and December 9, 2017 to February 10, 2018 they used two chassis numbers registered to one Spacio and one Toyota Allion motorcar knowing same to be false.

The men denied the charges.

Their Attorney, Dexter Todd revealed that the accused are to be used by the state to strengthen its case into the carjacking ring and are only being charged as a result of a misunderstanding.

The Court heard from Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore that the welders who operate at Soesdyke reportedly had the two cars and chassis numbers taken to them to be welded on.

However, officers reportedly descended at the workshop and the cars were taken into police custody. They were later identified by their owners.

Further investigations were carried out and the two defendants had the charges brought against them.

They were both placed on $200,000 bail each and are expected to return to Court on March 12, 2018.