Two vendors receive bail for robbery charge

Two men, Marvin Rose of Goedverwagting East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Jerrold Smart, of C Field Sophia, Georgetown, faced a joint robbery charge on Wednesday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that the duo on November 13, 2017, at Avenue of the Republic, in Georgetown, while in the company of others robbed Virtual Complainant (VC) Anthony Gangaram of a Samsung smart phone and other items valued at $115,000, property of the said VC.

The men both indicated that they were vendors by trade.

However, as Magistrate Azore set bail to the sum of $65,000, the men pleaded for a reduction citing the considered sum as being too hefty.

Rose told the court that he is a single parent of a one-year-old whose mother had fled, leaving him with sole responsibility. Smart said that his father is a pensioner who would be unable to pay the stipulated amount.

However, the Magistrate refused to give in to their pleas and indicated that the next option is remand.

They will return to court on December 6, 2017.