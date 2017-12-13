Two male sex workers robbed by 4 armed bandits – Police

…One arrested with stolen motorcycle

Police ranks on a mobile patrol on Tuesday night in the vicinity of Bourda Market responded to a report of an armed robbery committed on two male sex workers of their motorcycle and a cellular phone and arrested one of the suspects with the stolen motorcycle .

This is according to the Police Public Relations Office and Press Officer – Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan who said that about 21:15hrs the sex workers were seated on their motorcycle at the corner of Croal Street and Orange Walk when they were suddenly pounced on by four armed males who arrived in a motorcar.

The bandits then relieved the victims of their aforementioned valuables and escaped but not before they (sex workers) relieved one of the bandits of his firearm and “valiantly attempted to restrain them from escaping.”

According to Ramlakhan, “during the commission of the crime, the victims engaged the armed suspects in a scuffle and were successful in disarming one of his weapon (a .32 pistol with 5 matching live rounds) and soon after handed same to the police.”

The swift response by the police resulted in a 24-year-old suspect of no fixed place of abode being pursued and arrested on Camp Street with the victims’ motorcycle.

Police say the suspect was positively identified by the sex workers and is cooperating with investigators as investigations are ongoing.