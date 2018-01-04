Two main suspects in Hampshire ‘Wedding House’ shooting surrender

Police are this afternoon reporting that the two main suspects involved in the shooting incident at a ‘wedding house’ in Berbice have surrendered themselves to police within ‘B’ Division.

Inews understands that the incident took place at 89 Hampshire, Corentyne, Berbice and saw three persons being shot about their bodies in the latter part of December 2017.

The injured have since been identified as Samuel Samaroo, 28, a driver/salesman attached to Banks DIH Ltd; Terry Ramsammy, a labourer of Hampshire Village and Nicholas Beharry also of Hampshire Village.

Two of the gunmen involved in the fracas were identified as Devindra Harricharran well known as ‘Bara’ and Tameshwar Khemraj alias ‘Rambo’ who were both wanted for a number of robberies and murder charges.

One of the injured men, Samuel Samaroo had related the shooting may have occurred because of an old grievance between one of the gunmen and one of the injured men.

Following the shooting, Ramsammy reportedly was shot four times about his body and was a patient in the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while Beharry was listed as stable after sustaining two gunshot wounds. Samaroo is out of the hospital and nursing a gunshot to the right arm.

The men surrendered today in the presence of their attorneys.

“One of the victims is still hospitalized and is said to be in a stable condition”, the police reported.

Investigations are continuing.