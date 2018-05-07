Two jailed for possession of cannabis …in separate charges

A 20-year-old man was earlier today (Monday) jailed for four years slapped with a charge of trafficking narcotics during his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Kurt Steel admitted to being in possession of 452 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking on May 4 2018 at Broad Street, Georgetown.

Steel who was unrepresented was reportedly caught by Police on patrol riding a bicycle with the drugs hidden in a black plastic bag in his hand.

When stopped and searched, he was found to be in possession of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be the illegal drugs.

As such, he was taken into Police custody at the Ruimveldt Police Station where the drugs was weighed.

City Magistrate Judy Latchman who he appeared before jailed him for the next 4 years along with a $30,000 fine.

Additionally, Gordon Nedd was jailed for three years when he was also found to be in possession of narcotics.

He admitted to being in possession of 27 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking at Cummings Street, Alberttown on May 4 2018.

He was reportedly found with the narcotics hidden in his crotch when a motorcar in which he was traversing was stopped and searched.

He told the Court in begging for leniency that the drugs belong to his boss but he was forced to hide it in his crotch when he saw that the vehicle was being stopped by Police.

He was jailed for 3 years by Magistrate Latchman.