Two injured in accident on Golden Grove public road

A 50-year-old motorcyclist and his 31-year-old pillion rider are presently nursing injuries sustained on Wednesday afternoon following an accident on the Golden Grove Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The injured men have been identified as Rudolph Adams of Mocha, East Bank Demerara and Brian Murray of Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

According to information received, the serious accident occurred at around 14:30hrs while motorcycle CH 3068- driven by Adams- was proceeding west along the public road.

Motor vehicle, PRR 8087- driven by a 31-year-old Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara resident-was reportedly proceeding south from the northern side of the road and collided into the motorcycle.

This resulted in the motorcycle crashing into a parked vehicle, while Adams and Murray were flung several feet away.

They were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and admitted.

The driver of PRR 8087 was administered a breathalyser test which proved that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

He is presently in police custody, assisting with investigations.