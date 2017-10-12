Two in custody for unlicenced firearm, ammo

Two males were on Wednesday morning apprehended following an unanticipated search conducted on their bodies at a city hotel where a number of items including an unlicenced firearm was found.

According to police, while acting on information received at around 08:00hrs on Wednesday, ranks went to the hotel in question and conducted a search on the two suspects leading to the discovery of an illegal .38 Special Revolver with six (6) matching rounds, a handcuff and six (6) cell phones among other items in their possession.

The suspects are presently in police custody assisting with investigations.