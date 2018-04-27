Two in custody for armed robbery on businessman

Two youngsters- one of whom is a teenager- were apprehended on Thursday evening at Vryheid’s Lust, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara after they were found with an unlicenced firearm with matching live rounds in their possession.

The same weapon was allegedly used to robbed a businessman of $100,000 in cash and jewellery.

According to information received, the 17-year-old and 20-year-old suspects allegedly robbed the businessman as he was heading home in the area at around 22:00hrs.

Following the robbery, the suspects reportedly attempted to flee the scene on a motorcycle.

However, their accident resulted in a Police Anti Crime Patrol- which had been made aware of the incident- catching up to them and arresting the perpetrators.

They had one 9mm Glock Pistol with three matching rounds in their possession.

The duo are said to be under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for injuries sustained during the accident.

An investigation is currently ongoing.