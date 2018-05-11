Two in custody after car stolen in Kitty found in Essequibo

Two men were on Wednesday apprehended by police at Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast after they were found in possession of a silver Toyota Allion motorcar which was stolen on March 14, 2018 in Kitty, Georgetown from Anthony Pickett of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

This is according to Police “G” Division Commander, Khali Pareshram on Friday.

INews was told that police acting on intelligence information arrived at the Airy Hall home of one of the suspects, who was identified as a taxi driver.

The motorcar was found parked in front of the house, bearing licence plates HC3368.

After the plates were deemed fake, the taxi driver reportedly informed that police that he obtained the motorcar more than a month ago from a 29-year-old Columbia, Essequibo Coast resident, to work as a taxi.

The Columbia resident, who was taken into custody, further told the police that another man, known only as “Bulldog” from Moruca, brought the motorcar to his auto shop a few months ago to have the licence plate fixed. The man reportedly requested that the 29-year-old solicit the services of someone to work the vehicle as a taxi.

Investigations are ongoing.